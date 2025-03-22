GENinCode (LON:GENI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 629877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

GENinCode Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.35.

Get GENinCode alerts:

GENinCode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.