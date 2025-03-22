Sfmg LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASML opened at $716.22 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $730.88 and its 200-day moving average is $735.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

