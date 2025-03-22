China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $16.20. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 2,954 shares traded.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.06.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

