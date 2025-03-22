Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $108,814.86 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $108,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE KRP opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 147,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

