Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $108,814.86 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $108,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance
NYSE KRP opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.07.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
