Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.72. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

