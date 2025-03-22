Harbour Investments Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.60% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Stock Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (ARLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. ARLU was launched on Mar 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

