Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,793 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SDY opened at $134.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

