Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

