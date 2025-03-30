Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.15. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 37,500 shares.

Black Iron Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$251,225.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,861,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,622. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

Further Reading

