CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS CAIAF opened at $24.80 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.