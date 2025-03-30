Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 36.9% in March

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brambles Price Performance

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Brambles has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3853 per share. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.