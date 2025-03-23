Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 9,133 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,388,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

