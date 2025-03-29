Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 495,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 184,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

