Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of BKKLY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.21. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

