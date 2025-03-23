Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 215,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

