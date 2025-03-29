Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 80.6% in March

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,300. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.
