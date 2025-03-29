Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 80.6% in March

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,300. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

