Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 82.1% in March

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,697,300 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the February 28th total of 931,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

Saab AB (publ) stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $39.12. 5,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,203. Saab AB has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.