Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 3,044 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mistras Group by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mistras Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

In other news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,308.24. This represents a 4.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $328.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

