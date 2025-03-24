Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.26. 491,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,190,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $21,846,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 814,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 178,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 673,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

