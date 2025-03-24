Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.26. 491,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $27.23.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.