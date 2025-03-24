AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.04. 149,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $33.00.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,179,381.05. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

