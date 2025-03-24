Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MHF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.67. 49,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,493. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.