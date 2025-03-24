AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Buyback $75.00 million in Outstanding Stock

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
AnaptysBio Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. 2,201,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $573.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.02.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio
In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 6,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares in the company, valued at $102,047,217.30. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
