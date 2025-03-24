Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
GDO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,060. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
