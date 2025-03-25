Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Trading 0.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

