Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.14. 380,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,546. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicell by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 394,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 699,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.