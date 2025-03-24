Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $95,638,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 849,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 842,904 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $43,431,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,803,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 83.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 893,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,961,000 after buying an additional 405,487 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $64.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.34. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

