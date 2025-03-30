Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COUR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,147,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 440,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coursera by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coursera by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $17,010,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

