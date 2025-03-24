Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 87,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 138,806 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $27.61.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $991.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

