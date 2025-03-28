denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 134,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 249,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after purchasing an additional 74,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 854.05%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

