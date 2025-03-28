denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires Shares of 148 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Booking accounts for approximately 1.1% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $10,288,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,352,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

BKNG opened at $4,752.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,784.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4,721.67. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

