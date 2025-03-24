EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 287,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 173,332 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $19.86.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

