FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 270,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 284,326 shares.The stock last traded at $24.20 and had previously closed at $24.22.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.