Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,729,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,384% from the previous session’s volume of 1,531,392 shares.The stock last traded at $13.32 and had previously closed at $13.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $218.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,576,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 2,320,641 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,941,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,459,000 after buying an additional 1,107,983 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,374,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

