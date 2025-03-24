Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – March 21st

Broadcom, CRH, ServiceNow, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, and Huntington Bancshares are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent shares of companies operating in the telecommunications industry, including providers of telephone, data, and internet services as well as manufacturers of related equipment. These companies typically invest heavily in infrastructure and technology to support seamless communication connectivity, and their stocks are often viewed as stable investments due to the essential nature of their services in today’s digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,783,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,053,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.59. The company has a market cap of $897.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,884,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $820.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $975.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,805,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,051,407. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $208.39.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,103. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

HBAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 17,105,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014,622. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

