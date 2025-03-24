HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

