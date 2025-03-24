Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

