Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Trading Down 1.2 %

Invesco stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

