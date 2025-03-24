Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 695.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

