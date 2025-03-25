Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Golden Metal Resources had a negative net margin of 2,826.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

Golden Metal Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of GMET traded up GBX 2.38 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 45.88 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 791,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,159. The firm has a market cap of £70.37 million and a PE ratio of -57.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.89. Golden Metal Resources has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

Golden Metal Resources Company Profile

Guardian Metal Resources plc (“GMET”) is listed on LON as well as on the OTCQX (“GMTLF”) and holds resource development and exploration stage mineral projects in the mining friendly state of Nevada, USA.

