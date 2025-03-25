Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $529.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $543.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

