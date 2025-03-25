CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

