CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $204,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

