Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $143,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after purchasing an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

SYK opened at $374.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.24. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

