Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Down 13.4% – What’s Next?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 242.10 ($3.13). Approximately 367,349,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 813% from the average daily volume of 40,230,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.61).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

