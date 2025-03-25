Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

