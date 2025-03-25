FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $52,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

