Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Announces Earnings Results

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Abingdon Health had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 20.72%.
Abingdon Health Stock Down 0.8 %
LON ABDX opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.96. Abingdon Health has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The company has a market cap of £12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.13.
Abingdon Health Company Profile
