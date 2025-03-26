iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,788,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

