Core Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.21. The company has a market capitalization of $640.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.