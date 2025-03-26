Core Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.21. The company has a market capitalization of $640.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
View Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.