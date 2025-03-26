SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Cut by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,179,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,179 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

